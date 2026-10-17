Doosra trailer: Anil Kapoor and Rohit Sharma praise Abhinay Deo’s film ahead of October 23 release

Anchored in India’s famous 2002 NatWest Final victory over England, Doosra takes the iconic image of a defiant Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt from the Lord’s balcony in an unexpected new direction, weaving this intensely public moment with a deeply private story of a young girl. Tara, a misfit in a conservative household, faces questions about herself and the ways of the world. Watching the Indian captain’s audacious act of rebellion on television, Tara finds the courage to speak truth to power in her world regardless of the consequences.

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Anil Kapoor said, “I loved the trailer and how Abhinay has managed to blend two different worlds - reality and fiction seamlessly. I still remember the euphoria of the iconic win at the Natwest Series, that was truly unprecedented. It gave an entire generation the belief that India could win anywhere, against anyone. I’m really looking forward to watching the film.”

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Rohit Sharma says “I was 15 when India won the 2002 NatWest Final…what a moment! Not only the comeback but the team’s confidence! The film ‘Doosra’ beautifully captures why the moment was more than just winning a match. Just saw the trailer and looking forward to watching the film.”

Abhinay Deo, Director, said, “Doosra is ultimately an uplifting story about a country finding its voice and a young girl finding hers. At its core, it is India’s new freedom story, not the political freedom of 1947, but rather an emotional freedom. That day, Sourav didn’t just take off a cricket tshirt; he shed the yoke of colonialism that India had shouldered for so many years after Independence. That day, a young girl in a small town in India proved that deep within each of us lies a desire to live a free and fulfilling life.”

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Producer Masha Sajdeh said, “We are thrilled to finally bring Doosra to the big screen. It is a story about all of us, and each of us. We hope audiences will be entertained, moved and inspired to question long-held conventions.”_

Doosra is produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah as co-producer. The story and screenplay are written by Agnello Oswin Dias, and the film features an original score by Ram Sampat. The cast members include Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema, and Krishna Gokani