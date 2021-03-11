Double celebrations for team Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

It was a double celebration for the cast and crew of &TV’s cult-comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. While the show completed 1,800 episodes, the producer, Sanjay Kohli, was honoured by the World Book of Records, London, for matchless contribution in producing an entertaining comedy serial with great humour. “I dedicate this recognition to my entire team and all those who have contributed to our journey. My beloved team and I are deeply grateful for this recognition and delighted to be able to bring great happiness into our audiences’ lives through the medium of our show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai,” he shared.
He added, “The show enjoys a cult status and continues to be a favourite with the audience. Every day is a celebration for a show that brings happiness and smiles to everyone’s lives with exceptional content. But moments like these are extremely special as it reaffirms our belief. I thank our beloved audience for appreciating and loving us.”
