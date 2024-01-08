Double the drama

The viewers will witness a dhamakedaar entry of veteran actress Usha Nadkarni as Dnyaneshwari — Amruta’s grandmother in the show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Usha said, “I am really excited about making a comeback on Zee TV, it truly feels like a homecoming. I will be playing Amruta’s grandmother. She’s a feisty firebrand who stands up for what is right. My role is of a strong woman who will leave a significant impact in the audience’s mind.”