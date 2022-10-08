Double XL on way…

The makers of Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, unveiled a new release date on Friday, along with a motion poster. Taking to her Instagram handle, she treated fans with a new poster and release date.
Sharing the first look, she wrote, “Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too big for her own clothes...But guess what! Her dreams are bigger and she’s out to achieve them! #DoubleXL in cinemas near you on 4th Nov 2022.” Double XL is a humorous and heart-warming whirlwind adventure into the hearts of two plus-sized women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman’s attractiveness or beauty with her size. The film also redefines the way ‘attractiveness’ and ‘self-worth’ is measured.
Sonakshi will soon be marking her OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series ‘Fallen’ in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The series will stream later this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators
This is the first time since Independence that a new operati...
11 die, 38 injured as bus catches fire after hitting truck in Nashik
The accident takes place on Nashik-Aurangabad highway as the...
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other
On September 11, a Surrey RCMP officer was surrounded by a g...
BJP fields Kuldeep Bishnoi's son for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
K Rajgopal Reddy fielded from Munugode