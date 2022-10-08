Double XL on way…

ANI

The makers of Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, unveiled a new release date on Friday, along with a motion poster. Taking to her Instagram handle, she treated fans with a new poster and release date.

Sharing the first look, she wrote, “Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too big for her own clothes...But guess what! Her dreams are bigger and she’s out to achieve them! #DoubleXL in cinemas near you on 4th Nov 2022.” Double XL is a humorous and heart-warming whirlwind adventure into the hearts of two plus-sized women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman’s attractiveness or beauty with her size. The film also redefines the way ‘attractiveness’ and ‘self-worth’ is measured.

Sonakshi will soon be marking her OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series ‘Fallen’ in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The series will stream later this year.

