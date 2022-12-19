Drake loses $1 million on FIFA World Cup final bet despite picking Argentina to win

Los Angeles, December 19
Rapper Drake lost a whopping $1 million after betting on the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.
The Canadian superstar lost the massive amount despite picking Argentina to win over France in the Sunday match, reported aceshowbiz.com.
As posted on Drake's Instagram Story, he made the bet on Stakes and would've earned $2.75 million if he had won.
Footage of the OVO Sound co-founder supporting the Latin-American country also surfaced on the Internet.
In the clip, he was featured with a friend as saying, "I'll take Argentina, he'll take France", while wearing Napoli gear.
While Lionel Messi eventually led Argentina to win the final match against France, their victory was only sealed after a 4-2 penalty shootout.
Unfortunately for Drake, he placed his bet in the 1x2 market that doesn't account for extra time. IANS
