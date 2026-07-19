Canadian rapper Drake has once again found himself at the centre of sporting conversation after reportedly placing a USD 1.5 million wager on Argentina to defeat Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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The high-profile bet has reignited discussion around the long-running "Drake curse", a superstition that claims teams and athletes publicly backed by the music star often suffer disappointing results.

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Drake has backed Argentina to win the final in regulation time, rather than the broader "to lift the trophy" market that includes extra time and penalties. If Lionel Messi's side secures victory within the standard 90 minutes, the rapper is set to receive a total payout of USD 5.175 million.

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The wager has generated widespread attention on social media, with Argentina supporters expressing mixed reactions. While many fans are excited to see Drake backing the reigning champions, others remain wary because of the reputation attached to the so-called "Drake curse".

In an Instagram post, Drake officially shared the information and wrote, "What's that saying??? Better luck next time...say less" "Drake just cost Messi his 2nd WC," one Argentina team supporter wrote with a string of crying emoticon.

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"I will be back when Messi breaks your curse bro..." another fan wrote.

Another social media user wrote, "Thank god Argentina might actually lose because of this" The superstition has surfaced repeatedly over the years, with several athletes, fighters and teams suffering defeats after receiving Drake's public support. Reports shared by Spanish publication Marca also suggest that, across nearly 80 high-profile wagers, the rapper has lost roughly 50 bets, reinforcing his reputation for high-risk gambling.

However, Argentina fans can point to one important exception. Drake also backed Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, although his wager was placed on the team winning in regulation time.

The match finished level after 90 minutes before Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the trophy, meaning his bet was unsuccessful despite correctly backing the eventual champions.

This year's final has also attracted attention beyond the action on the pitch. The Argentina-Spain clash is expected to become the most-watched sporting event in history, while average ticket prices are reported to be nearing USD 19,000, making it the most expensive sporting event ever for spectators. Betting markets are also anticipating record-breaking activity ahead of Sunday's final, as per Spanish publication Marca.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final features a historic clash between Argentina and Spain today, Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium).

The match kicks off at 3:00 PM local time (ET). Indian viewers can tune in at 12:30 AM IST (Monday, July 20) for the live streaming on Zee5 (olympics.com), TV broadcast on Unite8 Sports networks and free on DD Sports. (ANI)