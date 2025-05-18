Drama in Ram Bhavan

Politician and television actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary is set to make enter Colours TV’s family drama, ‘Ram Bhavan’. Chaudhary joins the cast as a politician, a role that promises to heighten the show’s drama in unexpected and gripping ways.

Chaudhary said, “Joining ‘Ram Bhavan’ is an exciting new chapter for me. My character is not just a politician, but someone with deep connections, a sharp mind and a personal agenda. It’s a role filled with complexity and intensity, which I’m looking forward to exploring.”

Chaudhary is known for his performances in shows such as ‘Phulwa’, ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Swaran Ghar’, Chaudhary.