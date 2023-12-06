Colors’ show Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan is set to witness a highly dramatic twist where Neerja wakes up to discover that her mother, Protima, is missing. So, will Neerja succeed in locating Protima and carve out a new identity on her own terms?

Actress Aastha Sharma says, “The audience has witnessed Neerja standing up against many challenges, and they love the show because it prompts them to contemplate how far a girl from Sonagacchi can go to protect her mother, secure a dignified life and earn the love of her life. After numerous ups and downs, Neerja experiences the biggest shock that leaves her future uncertain. I don’t know how Neerja will face the situations, but I am certain that she will continue to inspire audiences and remain resilient, as she always has.”