In the recent episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, viewers were treated to the exciting preparations for Poorvi and Ashutosh’s (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) engagement. We’ve seen them have a gala time shopping for jeweller and clothes. Rachi is having the time of her life shooting for this sequence in Kumkum Bhagya. The actress revealed that she also wishes her future real life partner to do romantic gestures similar to her reel-life partner Ashutosh. She believes in old school romance and wants a grand proposal from her man!

Rachi said, “Currently we are shooting for Poorvi-Ashutosh’s engagement sequence and I feel the highlight of one of the major sequences is my dress and my ring, which are very beautiful. Poorvi herself chooses the dress and her jewellery as well as decorates her house in the show. And I want to plan my engagement in real life as well. What’s more is that since I was a kid, I had thought about my dream proposal and I want my partner to select my ring and my dress. While in reel life it was all dreamy, I just hope this dream will be fulfilled in my real life too.”