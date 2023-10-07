Dream ride

Actress and beauty queen Dia Mirza revealed how her upcoming project pushed her to forget about her fears of riding a bike. She actually learnt it at the age of 40! Recalling her childhood, Dia shared, “As a child, I would hold my father tight as he rode his bike and feel the wind in my face, and dream of riding a bike someday.”
The actress said, “When I was offered this role in my upcoming film, I knew I would finally get to live my dream of riding a bike.”
