ANI

Drew Barrymore has apologised to television and film writers over her decision to resume production on her talk show as members of the Writers Guild of America remain on strike.

Taking to Instagram, Barrymore dropped a video, addressing the furore surrounding the decision, “I believe there’s nothing I can do or say at this moment to make it okay. I wanted to take a decision, so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there’s just nothing I can do that will make this okay for those this is not okay with. I fully accept that,” she said.

Barrymore called the situation ‘complex’ and said it was never her intention to upset or hurt anyone. “I have been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologise to writers. I deeply apologise to unions,” she added.

However, Drew deleted the video hours after posting it on Instagram, as it garnered a lot of flak from netizens.

