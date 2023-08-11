 Drew Barrymore keeps daughters' iPads locked in her safe : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
Drew Barrymore says she has gone through a 'hard' time raising her kids in the public eye

Drew Barrymore opens up on parenting. ANI



IANS

Los Angeles, August 11

Despite saying she loves keeping her daughters entertained, Hollywood star Drew Barrymore draws the line at her girls' iPads and keeps them locked away in a safe to stop them getting hooked on screens.

The 'ET' actress, 48, has daughters Olive, 10, and nine-year-old Frankie with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, 45, and has admitted she is a strict mum when it comes to monitoring their use of electronics, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Better Homes and Gardens magazine: "We watch a ton of movies and shows so I'm not judging anyone about screens."

"But when it comes to my kids, I'm not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads."

"During the pandemic when schools were virtual we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn't like it."

"Now, I keep the iPads in a locked safe and they only come out for special occasions."

But Barrymore said that she loves when "the three of us all pile into my bed and watch together."

She also said she finds amusement for her girls anywhere they go as she has not gotten them used to being hooked on their screens.

The actress added: "Even if we're just at a restaurant, I pour out the contents of my bag – my camera, my crossword puzzle, my lip balm, my book, a deck of cards – and we're right at home."

She added about her other preferences at home: “I can't bear to see a sharp edge in my space. I look at it and think, that corner could take out somebody's eyeball! Even my kitchen island has a soft edge."

The 'Never Been Kissed' actress has said she's gone through a "hard" time raising her kids in the public eye.

During an episode of her 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in February, the mum-of-two broke down in tears while talking about how her daughters "didn't sign up for" a life of scrutiny.

She said: "Don't f*** with my kids. This is not OK."

But she has said "co-parenting" with her ex Will Kopelman has "never been better."

She added on her talk show: "Although we might not be married anymore, and he's even married with his beautiful new wife Allie (Michler), our wonderful stepmother, we're in a daily engagement and our relationship has never been better."

"We should champion our exes – and you don't have to be best friends, especially if they have a new person in their life."

Drew and Will split in 2016 after four years of marriage, and before that the actress was married to comedian Tom Green, 52, from 2001 to 2002 and Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995.

She was only 19 when she married then-31-year-old British bar owner Jeremy, and their marriage lasted only 19 days.

