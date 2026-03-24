'Drishyam 3', featuring Mohanlal, to release on May 21

The makers of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ said the film will release in theatres on May 21, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

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The film, which is the third instalment in the ‘Drishyam’ franchise, is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who has helmed the previous films. It was earlier slated to release on April 2.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

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Mohanlal, who essays the role of Georgekutty, shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle on Monday. It comprised the film's poster with the new release date written over it. "The past never stays silent it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release," read the caption.

The film revolves around Mohanlal's character and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed.

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Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit when it released in 2013. Its sequel, 'Drishyam 2', which came out in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger.

'Drishyam' led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin), and Sinhalese.