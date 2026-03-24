icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / 'Drishyam 3', featuring Mohanlal, to release on May 21

'Drishyam 3', featuring Mohanlal, to release on May 21

'Drishyam' led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin), and Sinhalese

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:22 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mohanlal. (Credits: Instagram/@mohanlal)
Advertisement

The makers of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ said the film will release in theatres on May 21, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

Advertisement

The film, which is the third instalment in the ‘Drishyam’ franchise, is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who has helmed the previous films. It was earlier slated to release on April 2.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Advertisement

Mohanlal, who essays the role of Georgekutty, shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle on Monday. It comprised the film's poster with the new release date written over it. "The past never stays silent it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release," read the caption.

The film revolves around Mohanlal's character and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed.

Advertisement

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit when it released in 2013. Its sequel, 'Drishyam 2', which came out in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger.

'Drishyam' led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin), and Sinhalese.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts