Driven by a cause

Oscar winner Guneet Monga and producer Ashvini Yardi have collaborated with the She Leads Impact Fund on the documentary Kicking Balls, to address the history of child marriages in India. The documentary explores three villages in Rajasthan where an NGO is tackling child marriage through football.

Monga said, “Each year, 12 million girls are married before the age of 18. That’s 23 girls every minute. Kicking Balls became a project that we knew could not just be a film; it had to be a conversation. We storytellers are meant to reflect what we see at the grassroots — our effort is to tell stories that ignite conversations and spark change in the policies of the country.”

