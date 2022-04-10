Dual role for Ram Charan

RRR actor Ram Charan will next be seen in South India’s most popular director Shankar Shanmugham’s upcoming movie. It is reported that Ram Charan will appear in a dual role in the movie, which will portray the actor in two different roles. Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Ram Charan in the movie, while S Thaman will compose the music. IANS
