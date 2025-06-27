DT
PT
Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

ANI
Updated At : 05:33 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
Denis Villeneuve. Reuters File
The Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond film, as revealed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Tanya Lapointe boarded the film as an executive producer, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as the producers for the upcoming movie. Denis Villeneuve recalled his earliest memories of 007 and said that he feels honoured for taking the James Bond ‘tradition’ forward. He calls it a huge ‘responsibility’.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said.

“I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust,” added Villeneuve. Villeneuve is an acclaimed, Oscar-nominated French-Canadian filmmaker who most recently helmed Dune and Dune: Part Two.

The much-awaited third instalment, Dune Messiah, is in development.

