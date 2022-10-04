Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai attended by many Bollywood stars

Durga Puja celebrations started on Saturday (October 1) and colourful pandals are back in Mumbai after two years. Several celebrities were spotted visiting these beautiful pandals to seek blessings of Goddess Durga.

(L-R) Ranbir Kapoor and Debu Mukherjee

Rani Mukerji

Kajol (first from left) with her family

Kajol celebrated Ashtami eve on Sunday with her family and friends at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga puja pandal. The actress has shared a video clip on Instagram where she is seen helping her son Yug Devgan serve bhog to the devotees. Director Ayan Mukerji and Rani Mukerji were also seen attending the Durga Puja festivities.

Nyrraa M Banerji

Ayan Mukerji with a friend

Talking about the celebrations, actress Nyrraa M Banerji says, “Durga Puja is the best festival for us, we Bengalis actually wait for this festival. It’s a celebration of goddess Durga’s victory over the demon king Mahishasura. Memories are plenty, but one that is still very much there is eating bhog at the pandals. My favourite is khichdi and mixed vegetables.” — TMS