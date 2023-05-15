Dwayne Johnson quit school during his earliest battle with depression

IANS

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson revealed how he suffered mental turmoil at various points during his life, from his college football days at the University of Miami to the height of his fame.

“My first battle with depression was in Miami. I didn’t want to go to school. But at that time was I just know what depression was,” Johnson recalled.

The former WWE star explained that depression had resurfaced at various points of his life despite success in both wrestling and movies, although his ‘saving grace’ is time spent with his daughters Simone, 21, Jasmine, seven, and Tiana, five.

He said: “Years later, I went through it again when I got divorced, but didn’t know what it was. In 2017, I went through it a little bit. Knew what it was at that time and luckily had some friends that I could lean on.”