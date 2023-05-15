Dwayne Johnson quit school during his earliest battle with depression

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson revealed how he suffered mental turmoil at various points during his life, from his college football days at the University of Miami to the height of his fame.
“My first battle with depression was in Miami. I didn’t want to go to school. But at that time was I just know what depression was,” Johnson recalled.
The former WWE star explained that depression had resurfaced at various points of his life despite success in both wrestling and movies, although his ‘saving grace’ is time spent with his daughters Simone, 21, Jasmine, seven, and Tiana, five.
He said: “Years later, I went through it again when I got divorced, but didn’t know what it was. In 2017, I went through it a little bit. Knew what it was at that time and luckily had some friends that I could lean on.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan's military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan
Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court in con...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K
The NIA teams are accompanied by CISF personnel and local po...
7 killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh
The collision occurs on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chitra...
ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in money-laundering case
The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was is...