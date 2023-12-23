Earth’s epic narrative is here!

Sony BBC Earth elevates the festive spirit with the grand prime-time premiere of Earth. The captivating five-episode biography of our planet is narrated by Chris Packham. This revealing journey unfolds Earth's epic narrative, from the first raindrops that transformed it into a water world to the advent of its most incredible inhabitants — humans. People will get to delve into the dramatic storytelling prowess, and navigate through massive space bombardments, climate upheavals, and continent collisions. What's more, there is a line-up of other shows too! Sony BBC Earth invites viewers to join in for an unforgettable experience with an all-day long anthology ‘All Things Sweet’, followed by the prime-time premiere of Earth from 9 pm to 10 pm on December 25, 2023.
