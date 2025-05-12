Eat, play, love...

Logo What's hot

Grab a Sandwich

Dubai-based quick service restaurant chain Doner & Gyros has now opened its doors in Chandigarh, launching its first outlet at the food court in Elante Mall. The brand brings the bold flavours of Berlin- and Chicago-style sandwiches to the city, combining international taste with a quick-service format.

“The brand is inspired by the iconic street foods of Chicago and Berlin. We serve hot, fresh, and authentic offerings. Doner & Gyros has expanded to over 200 locations in less than five years, and by 2025, we aim to reach 30 more cities across India,” said Prateek Sachdev, partner at Doner & Gyros, alongside Roadies star Ranvijay Sangha.

The “Doner”, a Berlin street food staple since 1971, features meat wrapped in fresh bread. The Chicago Gyro, originally Greek, involves meat cooked on a vertical broiler and tucked into warm, baked bread — first served in the US in 1965. Now, Chandigarh gets a taste of this global culinary fusion.

Back to roots

A new chapter in Punjabi literature and knowledge-sharing begins with the launch of Awaaz Ghar, the first-ever Punjabi audio library. Awaaz Ghar is a revolutionary platform that brings a vast collection of Punjabi books, spanning literature, history, poetry, and folklore, to audiences worldwide through digital audio. Available via its own dedicated app on iOS and Android, and accessible through the web, Awaaz Ghar also distributes its content on global streaming platforms like Spotify.

Speaking about the launch, Balraj Pannu, a major driving force behind Awaaz Ghar, said,

“With Awaaz Ghar, we are bringing our stories and wisdom to the digital age, ensuring that every Punjabi, no matter where they are in the world, can connect with their roots.”

An artist’s journey

In its endeavour to add a new dimension to the art scene, elevate the artscape and stimulate conversations centred around art in the Tricity, AIM Gallery and its founder-curators Gurpreet and Munish Jauhar have brought spectacular works on print, paper and canvas. The exhibition titled Art through Print and Paint is an exploration of how artists engage with materials and how textures, layers, and processes shape meaning. “This exhibition highlights the beauty and depth of printmaking, and conversations arising out of it will help people understand its history and process,” said the curators. Prints by some of India’s most renowned artists including M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza, Ram Kumar and Thota Vaikuntam are showcased. On at Government Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 10, till May 15.