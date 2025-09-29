Eat, Pray, Love...

Eat: Amritsar

Zero waste dining

MIndfuL eating does not necessarily come with a compromise on taste. As more people choose mindful eating, they also are getting mindful towards the planet. In comes, zero waste dining experience. The goal is to reduce the environmental impact of food systems and create a more holistic, sustainable approach to food, from sourcing to finished product on plate. And offering some zero waste dining experiences are some upscale restaurants in Amritsar, who are making strides towards locally sourced ingredients, minimal waste in kitchen and upcycled recipes using left overs. Although these experiences are curated mostly rather than offered on mass scale, several big players like The Bagh Gourmet Garden & Bar, Grain by Elgin and others hold these dining experiences for the ones, who want a taste of authentic flavours minus the throwaways. The menus are often designed around available ingredients and seasonal produce, including using surplus items.

Pray Varanasi

Spiritual tourism

Religious and spiritual travel is growing, with people seeking spiritual experiences that not only offer comfort but also convenience during their pilgrimages. Imagine the spirit of Christmas along Goa’s sunlit coastline or Diwali illuminated by a thousand lanterns in the majestic courts of Jaipur. Beyond India, RedBeryl™ unlocks festive escapes across the globe. Stroll through the Christmas markets of Vienna, or retreat to the beaches of Bali for a warm holiday season. These experiences are further elevated through exclusive access to iconic stays, unlocking priority perks, room upgrades, VIP amenities, and insider-only experiences at the finest hotels worldwide. Every stay becomes a haven of leisure, offering benefits far beyond the ordinary. From cultural immersions to elevating your lifestyle with ease and style, RedBeryl™ is more than a facilitator; it is your true companion, curating every celebration as a uniquely tailored experience.

Love Los Angeles

Wedding bells

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are finally married! The star couple exchanged nuptial vows during a beautiful, intimate wedding ceremony in California on Saturday. Soon after, Selena shared pictures and videos, capturing their dreamy moments from the ceremony. She simply captioned the post with, “9.27.25.”