Eat, pray, love....

Eat: Dharamsala

Advertisement

Chaat central

Nestled on the Dharamsala-Palampur road, near Sacred Heart School, Chatori Gully has quickly become a go-to vegetarian hotspot since its launch in October 2020. Loved by both young and old, the restaurant offers a delightful mix of cuisines — from authentic chaat and South Indian food to Chinese, Western fast food and rich North Indian meals. The addition of a tandoor and a full main course menu has added to its growing popularity. Festival days see a rush for their homemade mithai and namkeens, with bulk orders pouring in. Open seven days a week, Chatori Gully offers home delivery through all major platforms in Dharamsala. The venue also hosts small birthday and kitty parties and features ample parking for visitors. Whether you’re craving street-style snacks or hearty meals, Chatori Gully promises an authentic, satisfying veg experience.

Advertisement

Play: Chandigarh

Fitness fusion

Advertisement

Nexus Elante, in collaboration with The Fufu Turtle community, successfully hosted The FUFU FEST today, bringing together the city for a one-of-a-kind celebration of fitness, culture and community spirit. The city’s favourite shopping hub transformed into a vibrant track where over 1,000 participants came together across multiple race categories designed for all levels of runners. What began as a run evolved into a festival, creating an atmosphere of energy, positivity and togetherness. Beyond the run, participants enjoyed a wide range of experiences — from music and cold plunges to insightful conversations with wellness professionals and creator-led wellness activities. The celebration concluded on a high note with a lively coffee rave, leaving everyone charged and connected.

Love: Amritsar

It’s a ‘clay’ date

Move over conventional meet-cutes and dinner dates — “clay dates” are taking over. What started as a social media trend has now turned real, with couples and friend groups opting to spend time together by unleashing their creative side. A “clay date” is an informal term for a pottery or clay-modelling workshop that’s rapidly growing in popularity. These sessions are typically held in relaxed studio settings and are designed for individuals, couples, or friends to enjoy a fun, hands-on creative experience with clay. They are beginner-friendly, and include all necessary materials, allowing participants to create their own pottery pieces. One such curated event, called Sip, Sculpt, Stories, was recently held at Café Delhi Heights, Amritsar, where people from all walks of life came together to connect. These curated events come at a nominal price, it’s a small investment compared to the immersive experience they offer.