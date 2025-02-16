Ed Sheeran ends India tour with electrifying Delhi-NCR concert 

Armed with just his guitar and a loop station, British music sensation Ed Sheeran, known for songs ‘Perfect’ and ‘Shape of You’, delivered a memorable concert in Delhi-NCR here on Saturday, proving why he's one of the most engaging live performers in the world.

Thousands of people from various parts of the Delhi-NCR turned up for Sheeran's final performance as part of 'The Mathematics Tour to India' at the Leisure Valley Ground and he didn't disappoint.

Indian singer-actor Lisa Mishra opened the concert, setting the mood for the evening as people grooved to her performance. And by the time she was done, the crowd was keen to see Sheeran perform.

Advertisement

After a wait of another half-hour, Sheeran turned up on the stage, wearing a T-shirt with 'Delhi' written on it. He was welcomed with a round of applause and cheers.

After performing the first song of the evening, ‘Castle on the Hill’, the Grammy winner addressed the crowd.

Advertisement

Sheeran, 33, then spoke about how he wanted to perform in different parts of the country, unlike his previous concerts which only took place in Mumbai.

"The first time I came to tour India was in 2015, we played in Mumbai. The next time we came, we played in Mumbai and the next time we came, we played in Mumbai.

"The last time we came I said, 'Why don't we play anywhere else?' They said, 'Where do you want to play next?' I said, 'Next time, we'll play everywhere except Mumbai. We will go to all cities of India," he said.

The singer-songwriter began his six-city 'Mathematics Tour to India' in Pune on January 30, and has already performed in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Shillong.

About his time in Delhi, Sheeran said he shot many videos while sight-seeing various parts of the city.

"It's amazing to see, we went to Old Delhi yesterday... What a place! Thank you so much for having me here in your beautiful country," he added.

He introduced the public to his loop station, which he uses to layer beats, harmonies and guitar riffs in real time.