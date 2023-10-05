Ed Sheeran shares his burial plans: 'People think it's really weird...'

IANS

Los Angeles, October 5

Singer Ed Sheeran is planning to be buried in a "hole in the ground" on his estate and has created a chapel to remember his friends who died without a will.

The 32-year-old pop megastar dismissed said that he has built a "crypt" on his estate and explained it is actually a chapel and he wanted a place to mourn friends, which he had constructed after having known people who passed away without a will.

He told GQ Hype: "I wouldn't say it's a crypt. It's a hole that's dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there. People think it's really weird and really morbid, but I've had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do."

Ed Sheeran shares a video from his recent visit to his high school:

Meanwhile, the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker recently released his newest album 'Autumn Variations', a seasonal collection of 14 songs based on 14 loved ones but doesn't want fans to mistakenly think that it is his next big record, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer said: "I don't want people mistaking that it is. I don't want people thinking this is my next pop blockbuster and I'm gonna tour this in the stadiums and stuff. It very much is an album about autumn that I wanted to put out there. And I know in 20 years' time it's gonna be a fan favourite, but at the moment nobody really knows what it is."

The singer-songwriter has often used his personal life for inspiration for his music but admitted that releasing 'The Man' in 2014 was a mistake, even though he needed to write it to overcome heartbreak.

He said: "It felt super uncomfortable at the time, writing it, and everyone I played it to reacted in an uncomfortable way, which I thought was a good thing, and I put it out. The album probably didn't need that song. I probably needed to write it, but I didn't need to release it."