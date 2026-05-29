icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Eid-al-Adha in Amritsar is all about history, interfaith harmony and good food

Eid-al-Adha in Amritsar is all about history, interfaith harmony and good food

article_Author
Neha Saini
Updated At : 05:30 AM May 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Muslims devotees offer prayer at the historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in Amritsar on Thursday photo Vishal kumar
Advertisement

Eid in Amritsar is not just about the religious celebration itself, but also about the city’s history of shared culture and interfaith harmony. At Jama Masjid Khairuddin, one of the oldest mosques located in Hall Bazaar, and one of the city's main congregation points, one could see a sea of people, from various backgrounds and faiths greeting each other ‘Eid Mubarak’ as their Muslin brethren turned out for the morning namaz (prayer).

Advertisement

Before Partition, Amritsar had a large Muslim population and many historic mosques, markets, and neighborhoods tied to the Muslim culture. Eid today carries memories of that long history and heritage. And Jama Masjid Khairuddin is a historic mosque associated with resistance during the 1857 uprising and during the political resistance during the British Raj.

Advertisement

Today, the mosque became a place of interfaith respect as Sikh and Hindu members of civil society were seen hugging and sharing Eid special meals with their Muslim brothers. Members of Nigerian Muslim community, many among them students at various Amritsar colleges and university, also celebrated the festival with a generous dose of Indian hospitality. Wearing their traditional costumes, colourful kaftans, gowns and hijab (in case of women), they were seen mingling with the locals after prayers.

Advertisement

“It was special to have celebrated the festival with a lot of locals here with sherbet and sevian served after prayers were offered. Back home, it’s a national festival and families cook large meals and share food with neighbors and the poor,” said Ahmad Musa, a Nigerian student here.

The second major mosque of the city on the Sultanwind road was also decked up for the celebrations as traditional sevian (semolina dessert) was served with sherbet among devotees after offering prayers.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts