Eid-al-Adha in Amritsar is all about history, interfaith harmony and good food

Eid in Amritsar is not just about the religious celebration itself, but also about the city’s history of shared culture and interfaith harmony. At Jama Masjid Khairuddin, one of the oldest mosques located in Hall Bazaar, and one of the city's main congregation points, one could see a sea of people, from various backgrounds and faiths greeting each other ‘Eid Mubarak’ as their Muslin brethren turned out for the morning namaz (prayer).

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Before Partition, Amritsar had a large Muslim population and many historic mosques, markets, and neighborhoods tied to the Muslim culture. Eid today carries memories of that long history and heritage. And Jama Masjid Khairuddin is a historic mosque associated with resistance during the 1857 uprising and during the political resistance during the British Raj.

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Today, the mosque became a place of interfaith respect as Sikh and Hindu members of civil society were seen hugging and sharing Eid special meals with their Muslim brothers. Members of Nigerian Muslim community, many among them students at various Amritsar colleges and university, also celebrated the festival with a generous dose of Indian hospitality. Wearing their traditional costumes, colourful kaftans, gowns and hijab (in case of women), they were seen mingling with the locals after prayers.

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“It was special to have celebrated the festival with a lot of locals here with sherbet and sevian served after prayers were offered. Back home, it’s a national festival and families cook large meals and share food with neighbors and the poor,” said Ahmad Musa, a Nigerian student here.

The second major mosque of the city on the Sultanwind road was also decked up for the celebrations as traditional sevian (semolina dessert) was served with sherbet among devotees after offering prayers.