Eid-ul-Fitr : Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan greet fans at their Mumbai residents; pictures inside

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan made this year’s Eid very special for his fans. After three years, he came back to his famous balcony at Mannat to greet his fans gathered outside his residents. Dressed in casuals, he did his signature SRK pose to the delight of his fans. Watch this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Dilwale Dhulaniya Le Jayenge star was seen waving and blowing flying kisses to his fans who swarmed the outside of his residents. Here's a glimpse of Shah Rukh shared by her manager Pooja Dadlani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

A little before SRK’s public appearance, Salman Khan also reached his balcony to greet the fans gathered outside his Bandra house. Bollywood’s Bhai wore a blue self-embroidered kurta on the occasion of Eid. Making some funny gestures, smiling and waving at his fans, Salman too met his fans on Eid after two years.

A viral video of Salman Khan wishing his fans on Eid:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and blue denims, Shah Rukh teamed a pair of sunglasses to complete the look. While there are many videos being shared by paparrazo, the actor himself shared selfies with the crowd on his Instagram handle. Wishing his fans on Eid, he wrote, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"

Check out SRK's Eid-special selfies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Salman Khan matched the festive vibe in a traditional attire but his style was as simple and casual as the star. With pictures that showed fans waving at him outside the house, Salman wrote, "Wishing all Eid Mubarak!"

Salman wishes Eid in style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The actors gave a halt to their annual ritual of meeting fans outside their residents for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they made sure to wish their fans with love-filled wishes on their social media handles.

#salman khan #shah rukh khan