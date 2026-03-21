Eid dressing: Bollywood boys steal the show

Men, take cues from Bollywood actors to dive deep into the aesthetics of kurtas, pathanis, fine embroidery and the perfect adaab! From blacks, pinks to violets, bookmark this fashion list to make your Eid even more colourful!

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Black is in

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Vicky Kaushal

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Vicky Kaushal keeps it refined in a jet black kurta featuring striking zari work and sequin detailing around the neckline. Keep it clean with straight black pants and black mojaris for a signature ethnic ensemble.

Glossy details

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Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor looks as crisp as ever in a black kurta laden with heavy, colourful embroidery around the neckline and sleeves. Letting the kurta speak for itself, the actor paired it with straight pyjamas and completed his look with glossy, brown mojaris.

Pathani flavour

Meezaan Jafri

Meezaan Jafri shows how to keep it Eid-coded in a black kurta featuring white embroidery around the neckline and elbow-length sleeves. The actor pairs it with white Pathani salwar, and brings his look together with brown shoes and a classic metal watch.

Splash of colour

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra keeps it vibrant in pink, short kurta brimming with multi-coloured, fine detailing and intricate sequin work. One can pair it with straight, white pyjamas to let the kurta be a standout, and can simply complete the ensemble with a metal watch.

Royal twist

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan brings a casual touch to a violet kurta loaded with fine embroidery and zari work all around the neckline. The actor layered his kurta with a matching dupatta, bringing a royal twist to the overall ensemble.