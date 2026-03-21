icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Eid dressing: Bollywood boys steal the show

Eid dressing: Bollywood boys steal the show

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:54 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vicky Kaushal rocks an all black ethnic ensemble
Advertisement

Men, take cues from Bollywood actors to dive deep into the aesthetics of kurtas, pathanis, fine embroidery and the perfect adaab! From blacks, pinks to violets, bookmark this fashion list to make your Eid even more colourful!

Advertisement

Black is in

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal keeps it refined in a jet black kurta featuring striking zari work and sequin detailing around the neckline. Keep it clean with straight black pants and black mojaris for a signature ethnic ensemble.

Glossy details

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor looks as crisp as ever in a black kurta laden with heavy, colourful embroidery around the neckline and sleeves. Letting the kurta speak for itself, the actor paired it with straight pyjamas and completed his look with glossy, brown mojaris.

Pathani flavour

Meezaan Jafri

Meezaan Jafri shows how to keep it Eid-coded in a black kurta featuring white embroidery around the neckline and elbow-length sleeves. The actor pairs it with white Pathani salwar, and brings his look together with brown shoes and a classic metal watch.

Splash of colour

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra keeps it vibrant in pink, short kurta brimming with multi-coloured, fine detailing and intricate sequin work. One can pair it with straight, white pyjamas to let the kurta be a standout, and can simply complete the ensemble with a metal watch.

Royal twist

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan brings a casual touch to a violet kurta loaded with fine embroidery and zari work all around the neckline. The actor layered his kurta with a matching dupatta, bringing a royal twist to the overall ensemble.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts