Eid ka chand!

Eid is celebrated with prayer, reflection and the gentle joy of togetherness. The day unfolds in moments: morning prayers, family time, and evenings that stretch into laughter-filled dawats. Dressing becomes part of this larger celebration. In 2026, festive fashion leans into fluid silhouettes, breathable fabrics and craftsmanship that speaks quietly but beautifully. Think luminous ivories, rose pinks, jewel greens, and deep maroons — rendered in pure Chanderi, handwoven silks, and fine cottons that feel as good as they look. The mood is timeless, but never heavy.

Advertisement

Here are some celebrity-inspired and designer looks to guide your Eid wardrobe.

Advertisement

Modern sharara

Advertisement

Few silhouettes feel as inherently celebratory as the sharara — and this season, it’s all about restraint paired with detail. An off-white Chanderi silk sharara set, paired with a blush-toned kurta, captures this balance beautifully. Minimal zari along the neckline keeps things delicate, while the flared sharara adds just the right amount of drama. Finished with an embroidered dupatta, it transitions seamlessly from a daytime gathering to an evening celebration.

Advertisement

Crafted elegance

A refined drape in organza and silk by Raw Mango feels effortlessly celebratory. The Bhayli green saree plays with the interplay of sheer organza and structured silk, creating a fluid yet defined silhouette. Diagonal gota detailing and delicate aari-embroidered peacock motifs reflect the brand’s signature understated craftsmanship.

Fluid ghera

Sonakshi Sinha looks festive-ready in a printed ghera set by Anamika Khanna. Rooted in fluidity and grace, the voluminous kurta moves effortlessly, while a dori-embroidered yoke adds intricate detail. Paired with a coordinated dupatta, the ensemble strikes a perfect balance between structure and softness—ideal for long Eid celebrations.

Effortlessly elegant

If elegance is your style, Karisma Kapoor in emerald by Anavila makes a compelling case. The Irregular Nova set, crafted in handwoven linen, features a softly structured A-line silhouette that flows with ease. A luminous zari yoke adds a subtle festive touch — perfect for a day that blends comfort with quiet sophistication.

Coral glow

Ananya Panday serves festive radiance in coral by Arpita Mehta. This Bandhani suit is both vibrant and refined, with intricate mirror work, cutdana, and multi-thread embroidery lending texture and shimmer. Paired with a churidar and a coral tissue silk dupatta finished with tassels, it strikes the perfect balance between tradition and contemporary glamour.

Artisan sharara

Taking inspiration from Huma Qureshi, step into Eid with timeless elegance in an Archana Jaju sharara set. Crafted using hand-painted Kalamkari techniques, the ensemble showcases delicate floral motifs in soft, earthy tones. The flowing sharara adds graceful movement, while the hand-embroidered yoke brings subtle opulence. A coordinated dupatta completes the look—perfect for festive days that flow into celebratory evenings.

It’s about choosing pieces that honour tradition while allowing you to feel entirely yourself — comfortable, graceful, and quietly festive. Because the most memorable Eid outfits aren’t just seen. They’re felt.