Eight young actors we’d love to see lead the next big campus and sports romance

The resurgence of young-adult romance dramas has once again captured the imagination of audiences worldwide. With global titles like Heated Rivalry, Off Campus, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Maxton Hall becoming cultural phenomena, viewers are gravitating towards stories that blend youthful romance, emotional vulnerability, ambition, friendship, and competition.

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Indian audiences have also shown a growing appetite for coming-of-age love stories set against the backdrop of colleges, universities, sports academies, and competitive environments. As the genre continues to gain momentum, a new generation of actors seems perfectly positioned to bring these stories to life with authenticity, charm, and emotional depth.

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Here are eight young actors we would love to see headline the next big campus or sports romance.

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Sporty type: Vedang Raina

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Ever since making a strong impression with The Archies, Vedang Raina has emerged as one of the most exciting young faces in the industry. With his effortless screen presence, natural charisma and relatable appeal, Vedang possesses the qualities that define a memorable romantic lead. His recent performance in Jigra further showcased his emotional range and ability to hold his own in intense dramatic situations. With upcoming projects expected to push him into newer territories, Vedang seems tailor-made for a sports romance where he could play a star athlete balancing ambition, competition and first love.

Intensely appealing: Babil Khan

Few actors of his generation bring the emotional honesty that Babil Khan does. Through projects like Qala, Friday Night Plan, The Railway Men and Logout, Babil has consistently demonstrated a unique sensitivity on screen. The actor is currently expanding his artistic horizons with his Malayalam debut Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market. While audiences have largely seen him in emotionally layered dramas, a campus romance would allow viewers to experience a softer, more youthful side of his personality.

Boy-next-door: Mihir Ahuja

Mihir Ahuja has quietly built an impressive body of work through projects like Made In Heaven, The Archies and State of Siege: 26/11. His natural ease in front of the camera and boy-next-door appeal make him a strong contender for the campus romance genre. The actor will next be seen portraying a young Indian Air Force officer in Netflix's highly anticipated series Operation Safed Sagar, inspired by the Kargil War.

Charming rebel: Abhay Verma

Following the success of Munjya, Abhay Verma has rapidly become one of the most talked-about young actors in the country. His performance proved that he possesses both leading-man charm and emotional depth. Abhay has all the ingredients needed for a successful sports romance hero.

Unconventional choice: Adarsh Gourav

Internationally acclaimed actor Adarsh Gourav may not be the obvious choice for a conventional campus romance, which is precisely why he would be fascinating in one. From The White Tiger to Guns & Gulaabs, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and the upcoming Alien: Earth Season 2, Adarsh has consistently chosen unconventional characters and narratives. His upcoming travel-hosting debut with Voices of the Land also showcases a different side of his personality: curious, empathetic and deeply observant. A mature sports romance focused on ambition, identity, and emotional growth could allow Adarsh to bring an entirely fresh perspective to the genre.

Remarkable range: Vishal Jethwa

Vishal Jethwa has repeatedly proven that he is one of the finest performers of his generation. From his acclaimed performance in Mardaani 2 to projects like Salaam Venky and Homebound, he has displayed remarkable range and intensity. The actor is currently undergoing a significant physical transformation for his upcoming project Shakti Shalini. A sports romance could offer audiences the chance to see Vishal in an entirely new light.

Emotional sincerity: Agastya Nanda

Since his debut in The Archies, Agastya Nanda has steadily grown into a promising young actor. Agastya has the classic leading-man qualities that often define successful campus romances. His polished yet relatable presence would work particularly well in stories centered around elite universities, competitive sports teams, or modern coming-of-age relationships.

Youthful charisma: Ibrahim Ali Khan

As one of the most anticipated newcomers in recent years, Ibrahim Ali Khan has already generated significant interest among audiences. Following his debut projects Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen his growing public popularity shows Ibrahim possesses the youthful charisma, confidence, and effortless screen presence often associated with successful romantic leads. A college romance or sports drama could provide the perfect platform for him to connect with younger audiences while showcasing his own identity as a performer.