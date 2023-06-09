Eijaz Khan would love to know Wasim Khan's backstory in City of Dreams' spin-off

Hotstar recently released the third season of City of Dreams by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies. The series is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. It stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Eijaz Khan among others.

Talking about his character Wasim, Eijaz said, “I am so glad and thankful to the audience for the love they have given Wasim Khan, and I am not surprised as the character and the dialogues are extremely well written. If Season 4 were to be made, I would like to know Wasim Khan’s backstory with Ameya Rao Gaikwad, Jagdish Gurav, Jiten Kaka, and other characters. It would be a great spin-off if Nagesh dwelled in the life of Wasim Khan, be it as a cop or a politician. I would be all in for the spinoff because I will get to explore the character even more and work with Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, and Sachin Pilgaonkar.”