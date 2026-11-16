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Home / Entertainment / Ekta Kapoor reveals inspiration behind 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' starring Gaurav Khanna, Shraddha Arya

Ekta Kapoor reveals inspiration behind 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' starring Gaurav Khanna, Shraddha Arya

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the romantic family drama premieres on November 24 at 9 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 11:18 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Through real situations and real conversations, the show explores how two people who have built a life together can imagine its next chapter differently.
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The buzz around Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan on Star Plus is surreal with Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya’s first onscreen pairing. Now, in a video shared on social media, producer Ekta Kapoor opens up about the question that inspired her to make the show: Can two people be happy in the same marriage and still want different things from life?

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the romantic family drama premieres on November 24 at 9 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Ek hi rishta, phir bhi ek ko ‘kaafi’ aur doosre ko ‘kaash’ kyun? For Janki (Shraddha Arya), happiness is in the little moments she shares with Manav. For Manav (Gaurav Khanna), midlife brings a fresh question about what he wants to experience for himself. Through real situations and real conversations, the show explores how two people who have built a life together can imagine its next chapter differently.

Speaking about the idea behind the show, Ekta Kapoor says, “Har insaan ki life mein ek constant dichotomy rehti hai, which is excitement versus stability. Hum udne aur judne ke beech mein phanse reh jaate hain. Jab hum judte hain toh zindagi thodi boring ho jaati hai aur stable ho jaati hai. Jab hum udte hain toh humein bahut excitement hota hai, aur jab hum judte hain toh stability milti hai."

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"We want the excitement of doing something new and the comfort of knowing where we belong. That’s what I wanted to explore through Manav. He’s at a point in life where he pauses and asks himself, ‘What would I like to do for myself now?’ Janki finds happiness in the life they’ve built together. I wanted to bring both perspectives to the screen and explore the real conversations a couple can have when their answers are different.”

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