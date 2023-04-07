Ellde Fazilka comes out with new song This Is Punjab

Ellde Fazilka, the renowned singer-songwriter known for his unique blend of traditional Punjabi music and modern rap beats, has released his new song, This Is Punjab. The song is a moving tribute to the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Punjab.
The music video, shot in Punjab, captures Punjab’s rich history and also showcases the new Punjab and its modern aspirations.
Ellde says, “It gives me great joy to share This Is Punjab with the world and pay tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. I hope that this song will inspire people to delve deeper into the traditions of this beautiful land.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On course to root out graft: PM Modi
Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met
Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly
Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year