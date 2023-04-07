Ellde Fazilka comes out with new song This Is Punjab

Ellde Fazilka, the renowned singer-songwriter known for his unique blend of traditional Punjabi music and modern rap beats, has released his new song, This Is Punjab. The song is a moving tribute to the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Punjab.

The music video, shot in Punjab, captures Punjab’s rich history and also showcases the new Punjab and its modern aspirations.

Ellde says, “It gives me great joy to share This Is Punjab with the world and pay tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. I hope that this song will inspire people to delve deeper into the traditions of this beautiful land.”