Elli AvrRam sets internet on fire with ‘Zaar Zaar’

Elli AvrRam has once again set screens ablaze with her electrifying performance in the newly released dance track, Zaar Zaar.

Known for her infectious energy and graceful charm, Elli captivates audiences with her sizzling moves and expressions.

Speaking about her passion for dance and the experience of filming Zaar Zaar, Elli says, “I love to dance. Apart from acting, it’s something I’m passionate about. When I first heard the song, I instantly loved the beats and the vibe, especially how Farhan’s rap blended with Neeti Mohan’s voice. I’ve known choreographer-director Rahul Shetty for years, and we always wanted to work together. He wanted me to try a dance style I’d never done before and that was truly exciting.”

Elli adds that experimenting and stepping out of her comfort zone is something she always looks forward to as an artiste. “I always love pushing myself creatively and exploring something new that helps me grow as an artiste. When Rahul told me it was a hardcore dance number, I was thrilled! The style was completely new to me, and it was a fun challenge to adapt. I hope my fans love it they’ve been waiting to see me in a dance number again, and Zaar Zaar felt like the perfect one to give them. The response so far has been amazing.”