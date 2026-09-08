Elnaaz Norouzi set for first Hollywood lead as ‘The Fix’ nears the US theatrical release 

With The Fix only days away from its theatrical release, Elnaaz Norouzi is stepping into a significant new chapter in her international career. The actress takes on her first leading role in a Hollywood film, starring as Zara alongside Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in Guy Moshe’s action thriller, arriving in the USA theatres on September 11.

For Elnaaz, who has built a career across India and international projects, The Fix marks a very different kind of milestone. Zara isn’t simply a character passing through the story. She becomes increasingly central as the film unfolds, with her choices ultimately playing a crucial role in where the story goes.

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Zara is introduced as an Iranian-born, American-raised college student who finds herself posing as Tucker’s wife as he navigates a dangerous mission in Iran. What begins as an arrangement soon becomes more complicated, as the relationship between Zara and Tucker develops and the stakes around them continue to rise.

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Check out The Fix trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYC0v8xqQdM&t=7s

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The role also carries a particularly personal connection for Elnaaz. Born in Tehran herself, she speaks both Farsi and English in the film and brought an innate understanding of Iran and its culture to the character. Interestingly, however, playing Zara required her to put much of her own experience and beliefs aside.

The actress has previously spoken about having to approach Zara without judgment and understand why the character thinks, believes and behaves the way she does — something that required extensive research, reading and preparation, along with working on an American accent for the role.

For an actress who first became widely known in India through Sacred Games and has since continued building a career across markets, The Fix represents more than another international credit. It is the first time audiences will see Elnaaz step into a leading role in a Hollywood film.

With Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi leading the high-stakes thriller alongside her, September 11 could mark an important new chapter in Elnaaz Norouzi’s Hollywood journey.

The Fix releases in the US theatres on September 11.