Elnaaz Norouzi talks about airport looks

On social media, actress Elnaaz Norouzi recently expressed her views on people getting ready for long hours for a flight.
She says, “For people who dress up and wear makeup to go to the airport to catch their flights, how do you do it? I just saw a lady with proper hair and makeup, a great outfit and high heels, I don’t know how long her flight was… but Wow! How do people do this? I’m just happy I’m in a single piece right now”.
On the professional front, Elnaaz was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven. The diva is all set for her upcoming series Ranneeti.
