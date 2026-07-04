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Home / Entertainment / Elvish Yadav eyes Playground hattrick as Season 5 opens applications

Elvish Yadav eyes Playground hattrick as Season 5 opens applications

Yadav's teams have won the last two seasons back to back

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Ananya Verma
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:39 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Elvish Yadav. File photo
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Gaming reality show Playground is returning for a fifth season on Amazon MX Player, and one mentor is chasing a real milestone. Elvish Yadav's teams have won the last two seasons back to back, and a third straight title in Season 5 would make him the most successful mentor the show has had since it began.

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A promotional video released ahead of the season shows Yadav inviting applications for his team. Interested contestants are directed to a link in his social media bio to submit their details. Contestants are not restricted to any one mentor and can apply to join any team on the show. Yadav will be up against fresh talent recruited by rival mentors, all trying to end his run before it becomes a three-peat.

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Yadav's Season 4 team, KO Krakens, won the title through contestant Gaurav "BT Android" Singh, beating finalists from teams led by Uorfi Javed, Mythpat, Munawar Faruqui and Mortal in a closely fought finale. That season aired in October and November 2024.

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Applications for Season 5 are open now, however, no premiere date has been announced. The show will stream on Amazon MX Player, with access also available through the Amazon Shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, Airtel Xstream Play, Vi Movies & TV and Watcho.

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