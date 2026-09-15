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Home / Entertainment / Emmy 2026 'blue’ carpet: Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman and more

Emmy 2026 'blue’ carpet: Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman and more

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:29 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Megan Stalter attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman
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The 2026 Emmys ‘blue carpet’ delivered plenty of glamour, shimmer and bold fashion statements, with stars embracing everything from liquid gold and couture silhouettes to sheer sparkle and an Emmy-inspired look.

1. Sheer & shimmer: Zendaya sparkled in a custom Prada gown with crystal embellishment, a plunging V-neck and a sheer, shimmering finish.

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Zendaya attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

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2. Liquid gold: Selena Gomez dazzled in a figure-skimming Louis Vuitton gown with shimmering chainmail-inspired detailing.

Selena Gomez arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP/PTI(AP09_15_2026_000022B)

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3. Ethereal outing: Nicole Kidman wore an ethereal ivory Chanel gown with sculptural details and feather-like embellishment.

Nicole Kidman attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

4. Couture cupcake: Lukita Maxwell went for gold in a voluminous Louis Vuitton gown with sculptural, ruffled layers and a playful, almost cupcake-like silhouette.

Lukita Maxwell attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

5. Beaded beauty: Chase Infiniti wore a strapless, mermaid-style Louis Vuitton gown in black organza with copper cabochon embroidery.

Chase Infiniti attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

6. Striking choice: Fiona Dourif made a statement in a deep oxblood-and-black avant-garde gown by Thomas Hanisch, paired with minimal diamond jewellery.

Fiona Dourif attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

7. Emmy statuette: Megan Stalter literally dressed for the occasion in a custom golden Emmy-inspired creation, complete with wings and body paint.

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