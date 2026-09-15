Emmy 2026 'blue’ carpet: Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman and more

The 2026 Emmys ‘blue carpet’ delivered plenty of glamour, shimmer and bold fashion statements, with stars embracing everything from liquid gold and couture silhouettes to sheer sparkle and an Emmy-inspired look.

1. Sheer & shimmer: Zendaya sparkled in a custom Prada gown with crystal embellishment, a plunging V-neck and a sheer, shimmering finish.

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2. Liquid gold: Selena Gomez dazzled in a figure-skimming Louis Vuitton gown with shimmering chainmail-inspired detailing.

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3. Ethereal outing: Nicole Kidman wore an ethereal ivory Chanel gown with sculptural details and feather-like embellishment.

4. Couture cupcake: Lukita Maxwell went for gold in a voluminous Louis Vuitton gown with sculptural, ruffled layers and a playful, almost cupcake-like silhouette.

5. Beaded beauty: Chase Infiniti wore a strapless, mermaid-style Louis Vuitton gown in black organza with copper cabochon embroidery.

6. Striking choice: Fiona Dourif made a statement in a deep oxblood-and-black avant-garde gown by Thomas Hanisch, paired with minimal diamond jewellery.

7. Emmy statuette: Megan Stalter literally dressed for the occasion in a custom golden Emmy-inspired creation, complete with wings and body paint.