 Emmy winning actor Ron Cepha Jones passes away at 66 : The Tribune India

Emmy winning actor Ron Cepha Jones passes away at 66

Ron Cepha died due to a long-standing pulmonary issue

Emmy winning actor Ron Cepha Jones passes away at 66

Late actor Ron Cepha with his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones. Instagram/cephasjaz



IANS

Los Angeles, August 20

Emmy Award winning actor Ron Cepha Jones, best known for his work in the highly acclaimed American drama series 'This Is Us' for playing William Hill, has died at the age of 66.

A representative for the actor confirmed Jones' death to People magazine on the night of August 19th (Pacific Standard Time). Issuing a statement for the late actor, the representative said: "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue."

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde's on Broadway," the statement continued.

Concluding the statement, the representative added: "Ron's inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on ‘This is Us'. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones."

Ron Fogelman, the creator of 'This Is Us', took to social media to mourn the loss of Cephas and to remember the great time he had collaborating with the actor on the drama series.

"A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on-screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don't think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect…" Fogelman shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In another statement on X, Fogelman continued: “I first got to know Ron at the start of ‘This Is Us', a magical time when it felt like we were all being shot out of a cannon. He was always steady, always grateful – even as the madness swirled around us. He loved actors. He LOVED his daughter. And we loved him. All of Us.”

In addition to 'This Is Us', Emmy winning actor also appeared in 'Mr. Robot', 'The Get Down' and 'Luke Cage' among many more.

-

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

2
Himachal

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

3
Himachal

3 buildings in Shimla’s Comely Bank vacated after subsidence

4
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

5
Haryana

Vande Bharat sought for Chandigarh-Jaipur route

6
Nation

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

7
Nation

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

8
Punjab

Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab

9
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

10
Nation

'Why go to Raipur?' Congress leader Pawan Khera slams AAP chief Kejriwal's visit to Chhattisgarh

Don't Miss

View All
At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Top News

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reconstitutes Congress Working Committee, see complete list

Kharge unveils 84-member CWC: G-23, youth find prominence; Pilot, Tharoor inducted

Charanjit Singh Chani, Pratibha Singh, Manish Tewari fresh e...

Chandrayaan-3: Touchdown time to live coverage, all you need to know about lander module’s soft landing on August 23

Chandrayaan-3: Touchdown time to live coverage, all you need to know about lander module’s soft landing on August 23

ISRO successfully reduces lander module's orbit; to undergo ...

Russia’s lunar mission fails, Luna-25 space craft smashes into moon

Luna-25: Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Failure is a blow to Russian space prestige

Two Punjab soldiers among 9 Army personnel killed in Ladakh road accident

Two soldiers from Punjab among 9 Army personnel killed in Ladakh road accident

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condoles death of Army personne...

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...


Cities

View All

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Teachers’ body demands separate vote counting centres for civic body elections

2,400 litres lahan recovered from village in Tarn Taran

Gurbani broadcast: SGPC receives 'Silver Button' from YouTube

BRTS crisis: Activist writes to two legislators for revival of Metro bus service

Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

NCCF to sell buffer onion at subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in Delhi from Monday

Delhi: 26-year-old man shot dead at house in Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity

Embrace veganism, say animal rights activists

In poll gear, BJP unveils Delhi LS segment heads

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

Scribe ends his life in hotel room

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Chintpurni fair: Cabinet Minister Jimpa reviews arrangements

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Himachal Pradesh truck damages transformer, power poles, causes blackout

Deteriorating living conditions in EWS Colony, courtesy MC apathy

MC issues challan of Rs 25K against burning of organic waste

Gang that held family captive busted

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist