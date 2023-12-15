Emotional ride

You have become part of the cast post the leap. What was your reaction when you were offered the role?

I was super excited because this show has some fond memories of me sitting and watching the show with my family. It has such a cult following and being part of it is really something I feel proud of.

The show has been running for 15 years. How is it working with the production house Director’s Kut and Rajan Shahi?

One of the most professional production houses I have come across is DKP. The entire process was like a piece of cake. Rajan sir is like a live wire, always positive.

Tell us something about your role and share details about it.

I am the parallel lead in the show. My character name is Rohit Poddar and he is the younger brother of Armaan. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy who loves his brother and family and looks up to his brother. For every problem in his life he knows his brother will handle it and he also stands up for his brother wherever needed.

What’s one thing about your character that you personally relate to?

I personally relate to that exterior which is carefree. I also relate to the emotional quotient of my character.

How do you think the audience will connect with the theme explored in the show?

I think it’ll be the best of all seasons and the audience will continue to shower love and support as they have done for the past 15 years.

If you had to sum up the show in a hashtag, what would it be?

The one and only #thuthuthu

Rajan Shahi is known for his crisp storytelling. Share your views.

I feel blessed working with a man who’s so concerned about each and every detail of his storytelling. He is a real morale booster. The true personification of how a leader should be. I look up to him.

Love triangles make a drama interesting. Share your views.

Love quadruples make drama more interesting.