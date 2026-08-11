Actor Emraan Hashmi has released a statement on social media and said he isn’t portraying Mehmood in R D Burman biopic.

Advertisement

Earlier, there were reports claiming the actor has been approached to essay the role in the film. Hashmi shared a note on his X handle on Monday and said he has neither been approached nor is he portraying the character.

Advertisement

“Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven’t been approached for the film, nor am I doing it,” he wrote.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and features Farhan Akhtar in the role of music composer. It is produced by the filmmaker alongside Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Hashmi will next feature in “Awarapan 2”. The film is releasing on August 14 and also features Disha Patani. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is a sequel to the 2007 film “Awarapan”. The actor will reprise the role of Shivam in the film.

Advertisement