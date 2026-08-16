Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’ earns over Rs 50 crore at box office

Actor Emraan Hashmi’s film “Awarapan 2” has earned over Rs 50 crore on the second day of release at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is a sequel to the 2007 cult film “Awarapan”, which featured the actor in the role of Shivam. Besides Hashmi, “Awarapan 2” features Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi in the role of Nafisa Nawaz.

Advertisement

“Awarapan 2”, which released on Friday, earned Rs 23.4 crore nett on the opening day and Rs 34.09 crore on Saturday at the domestic box office, according to a press release. The total collection of the films stands at Rs 54.79 crore at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

The film is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. It revolves around retired Shivam, who is pulled back into the violent Bangkok underworld to rescue trafficked children.

Actors Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky and Aniruddh Rawal round off the cast of the film The original “Awarapan,” directed by Mohit Suri, had gained cult status over the years, especially for its soundtrack, which featured tracks such as “Toh Phir Aao” and “Tera Mera Rishta”.