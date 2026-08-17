DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' mints Rs 120 crore at worldwide box office

Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' mints Rs 120 crore at worldwide box office

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:08 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' look. Image credit/Instagram @therealemraanxa
Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi-starrer “Awarapan 2” has set the box office on fire, recording a blockbuster opening weekend with Rs 84.31 crore nett in India and an estimated Rs 120.86 crore worldwide, the makers said on Monday.

Advertisement

The action drama opened with Rs 23.40 crore on its opening day on Friday, followed by Rs 34.09 crore on day two and Rs 26.82 crore on day three.

Advertisement

Its estimated overseas collection of USD 1.9 million, approximately Rs 18 crore, has taken its worldwide gross to Rs 120.86 crore, the makers said in a statement.

Advertisement

With this, “Awarapan 2” has recorded the third-highest opening weekend of 2026 after “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” and “Border 2”.

“Awarapan 2” brings back Hashmi as Shivam Pandit as Shivam Pandit, the troubled protagonist of the 2007 movie “Awarapan”.

Advertisement

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky and Aniruddh Rawal.

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the film is co-produced by Deepesh Shah and Sunaman Sood.

The first part saw Shivam as a brooding gangster whose life takes a turn when he is tasked with keeping an eye on a young Pakistani woman held captive by his underworld boss.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film, though not a major box-office success at the time, went on to develop a cult following for its intense storyline, melancholic music and Hashmi’s restrained performance.

The sequel revisits Shivam’s world years after the events of the first film and explores his return to the violent underworld, where he is once again forced to confront questions of love, sacrifice and redemption.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts