Emraan Hashmi-starrer “Awarapan 2” has set the box office on fire, recording a blockbuster opening weekend with Rs 84.31 crore nett in India and an estimated Rs 120.86 crore worldwide, the makers said on Monday.

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The action drama opened with Rs 23.40 crore on its opening day on Friday, followed by Rs 34.09 crore on day two and Rs 26.82 crore on day three.

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Its estimated overseas collection of USD 1.9 million, approximately Rs 18 crore, has taken its worldwide gross to Rs 120.86 crore, the makers said in a statement.

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With this, “Awarapan 2” has recorded the third-highest opening weekend of 2026 after “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” and “Border 2”.

“Awarapan 2” brings back Hashmi as Shivam Pandit as Shivam Pandit, the troubled protagonist of the 2007 movie “Awarapan”.

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Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky and Aniruddh Rawal.

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the film is co-produced by Deepesh Shah and Sunaman Sood.

The first part saw Shivam as a brooding gangster whose life takes a turn when he is tasked with keeping an eye on a young Pakistani woman held captive by his underworld boss.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film, though not a major box-office success at the time, went on to develop a cult following for its intense storyline, melancholic music and Hashmi’s restrained performance.

The sequel revisits Shivam’s world years after the events of the first film and explores his return to the violent underworld, where he is once again forced to confront questions of love, sacrifice and redemption.