Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 trailer release date revealed ahead of August 14 theatrical debut

Emraan Hashmi is set to reprise his role as Shivam Pandit nineteen years after Awarapan. Actor Emraan Hashmi and producer Vishesh Bhatt confirmed during a live interaction that the trailer for Awarapan 2 will release on August 6, ahead of the film's theatrical release on August 14.

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The sequel picks up where the original left off, with the makers promising to answer questions left unresolved in the first film while further exploring themes of love, redemption, loss and revenge that made Awarapan a cult favourite.

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The film reunites Hashmi with director Nitin Kakkar and features a cast that includes Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Gurfateh Pirzada. Manushi Chhillar was originally considered for the female lead before Disha Patani came on board. On the music front, the film brings together Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik and Akhil Sachdeva — a formidable lineup that echoes the musical legacy of the original, which gave Bollywood some of its most enduring songs.

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The 2007 original, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, followed gangster Shivam through a world of crime, love and spiritual redemption. It underperformed at the box office but found a devoted audience over the years, cementing its place as one of Emraan Hashmi's most defining performances.

Awarapan 2 will clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 at the box office on Independence Day weekend. Hashmi has already confirmed the film is not being postponed. The trailer arrives tomorrow.