Home / Entertainment / ‘End of an era’: Film industry pays heartfelt homage to movie legend Dharmendra

‘End of an era’: Film industry pays heartfelt homage to movie legend Dharmendra

Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films, passed away at the age of 89 on Monday

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:41 PM Nov 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Veteran actor Dharmendra. File
A “bonafide legend” of Indian cinema, “an inspiration for generations” and the “original He-Man” is how celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar, remembered Dharmendra who breathed his last on Monday.

Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from “Satyakam” to “Sholay”, passed away at the age of 89, according to a police statement. However, there has been no confirmation from the family.

Akshay shared a photo of the late cinema star, saying Dharmendra would continue to live on through his movies.

“Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be... our industry’s original He-Man, thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live through your movies and the love  you spread. Om shanti,” he wrote on X.

Ajay remembered Dharmendra for his “warmth, generosity and presence”.

“The industry has lost a legend... and we’ve lost someone who has shaped the very soul of our cinema. Rest in peace Dharam ji, Om Shanti,” he added.

Karan, who directed Dharmendra in his 2023 directorial “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”, posted a long note on Instagram.

“It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry,” the director wrote.

Karan said Dharmendra’s death has left “a gaping hole in the industry”.

“He only had immense love and positivity for everyone...  there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love,” he added.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared series of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned them, “Forever in power.”

Farhan Akhtar sent his condolences to the Deol family and said Dharmendra would “forever remain irreplaceable”.

“A big, big loss to the entire film world... Thank you for six decades of entertainment. We are fortunate to have experienced your warmth, your kindness, your generosity, your charm, your intensity and your wit, on and off the screen,” he said.

Suniel Shetty posted, “Strength wrapped in grace. Stardom wrapped in warmth. Heroism wrapped in a pure heart. Thats the legacy of Dharam Paaji. To the world he was the He-Man. To those who knew him, he was pure warmth.”

Dharmendra, born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, enjoyed a remarkable six-decade career, featuring in over 300 films and headlining classics such as “Sholay”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Satyakam, “Anupama”, “Seeta Aur Geeta” and many others. He was widely celebrated for his versatility across action, romance and comedy.

