Home / Entertainment / Esha Deol lauds Sunny Deol's performance in 'Border 2'

Esha Deol lauds Sunny Deol's performance in 'Border 2'

Praising Sunny Deol’s performance in ‘Border 2’, Esha Deol also remembers her late father and Bollywood veteran Dharmendra

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:31 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Actor Esha Deol. Instagram/@imeshadeol
Actor Esha Deol praised her brother and Bollywood star Sunny Deol and called him "the best" after his performance in "Border 2".

Esha shared a picture alongside Sunny on her Instagram handle on Monday, and suggested her fans and followers to watch the film.

In the note, she also remembered her late father and Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, who was posthumously awarded with the Padma Vibhushan last week.

Esha also praised Sunny's co-stars, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan for their performances in the film.

"Happy Republic Day. Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award and 'Border 2' apne privar ke sath zrur dekhiye. We watched the film last night @iamsunnydeol you are the best. Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial fantastic. Salute," she wrote.

Directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films, the film released on January 23 and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

It is a sequel to the 1997 film "Border", which revolved around a small battalion of Indian soldiers, who go up against a 2000 well-armed Pakistani strike force. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 129.89 crore nett at the domestic box office.

"Border 2" also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

