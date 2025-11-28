DT
'Even after struggle, show must go on': 'Aashiqui' star Rahul Roy's impromptu performance at Bihar wedding goes viral

‘Even after struggle, show must go on’: ‘Aashiqui’ star Rahul Roy’s impromptu performance at Bihar wedding goes viral

Viral video has amassed over 7,00,000 views on Instagram

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:08 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rahul Roy performs at a wedding in Rohtas, Bihar. Video grab via Instagram.
Bollywood actor Rahul Roy has captured significant attention across social media platforms following a heartwarming, unscheduled performance at a wedding in Bihar. The footage, which quickly went viral, shows Roy, best known for his breakout role in the 1990 cult classic “Aashiqui”, reviving the music from his debut film for the guests.

The event took place in Rohtas, Bihar, at the wedding of the niece of RK Srivastava, a famous mathematics teacher. Instead of simply posing for pictures, Roy, seated and holding a guitar, lip-synced to his iconic song, “Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise”, as the track played in the background. Guests cheered and clapped along to the star’s performance. RK Srivastava shared the clip on Instagram, noting that the actor had “greeted people with his famous songs”.

The clip went viral thereafter, amassing over 7,00,000 views. While some commenters expressed sadness, saying it was unfortunate to see “such a good talent doing these petty things for survival,” a significantly strong counter-narrative emerged.

Many users praised Roy’s resilience, calling the actor “inspiring”. One comment read, “This guy is inspiring. Even after so much struggle, bad career, a life threatening stroke still the show must go on. God bless him.”

Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation with “Aashiqui” but later saw a decline in his film career, leading to appearances on reality shows like “Bigg Boss”. Despite these setbacks, he maintains a connection with the public through social media.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

