‘Even after struggle, show must go on’: ‘Aashiqui’ star Rahul Roy’s impromptu performance at Bihar wedding goes viral

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy has captured significant attention across social media platforms following a heartwarming, unscheduled performance at a wedding in Bihar. The footage, which quickly went viral, shows Roy, best known for his breakout role in the 1990 cult classic “Aashiqui”, reviving the music from his debut film for the guests.

The event took place in Rohtas, Bihar, at the wedding of the niece of RK Srivastava, a famous mathematics teacher. Instead of simply posing for pictures, Roy, seated and holding a guitar, lip-synced to his iconic song, “Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise”, as the track played in the background. Guests cheered and clapped along to the star’s performance. RK Srivastava shared the clip on Instagram, noting that the actor had “greeted people with his famous songs”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R.k Srivastava Sir (@rksrivastava630)

The clip went viral thereafter, amassing over 7,00,000 views. While some commenters expressed sadness, saying it was unfortunate to see “such a good talent doing these petty things for survival,” a significantly strong counter-narrative emerged.

Many users praised Roy’s resilience, calling the actor “inspiring”. One comment read, “This guy is inspiring. Even after so much struggle, bad career, a life threatening stroke still the show must go on. God bless him.”

Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation with “Aashiqui” but later saw a decline in his film career, leading to appearances on reality shows like “Bigg Boss”. Despite these setbacks, he maintains a connection with the public through social media.