Evergreen Zeenat Aman joins Instagram

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has entered the world of social media by making an Instagram profile. As she dropped the first picture, fans and celebs gave a warm welcome to the actress, who ruled the 70s and 80s. Wearing a stripe co-ord set with minimal to no make-up look, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress wrote, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram.”
Zeenat Aman shared another picture on her handle and penned a long note. It reads, “In the 70s, the film and fashion industry was absolutely male-dominated, and I would often be the only woman on sets. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though is different.” — TMS
