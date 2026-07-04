'Every family needs a Tulsi', Smriti Irani on why the iconic character still matters

Families may change with time, disagreements may create distance, and generations may begin to see the world differently, but every family eventually needs someone who can hold everyone together. Someone who chooses understanding over conflict, forgiveness over resentment, and never gives up on bringing loved ones back to each other, no matter how difficult the circumstances.

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For millions of viewers, Tulsi has always embodied that spirit. As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi enters a pivotal new chapter with a 10-year leap, Smriti Irani reflects on why she believes every family needs someone like Tulsi and what makes the character's journey as relevant today as it was years ago.

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Talking about the next chapter of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Irani shares, "One of the greatest compliments I have received over the years is when people tell me that Tulsi reminded them of their own maa, dadi or nani. I believe that's because every family, no matter how much the world changes, eventually needs someone who chooses to heal rather than divide, to listen rather than judge.

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This next chapter is very special. After ten years, Tulsi returns to a family that has changed, relationships have become more complicated, and distances have quietly grown. But her faith remains the same; that every relationship deserves one more chance, and every family can find its way back to each other.