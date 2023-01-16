'Everything Everywhere All At Once' sweeps Critics Choice Awards with five wins

ANI
Washington, January 16
The sci-fi action adventure 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, has five wins at the 28th version of the Critics Choice Awards, which was held in Los Angeles, including the best director, picture, original screenplay, supporting actor and editing.
According to Variety, the USA-based media company, A24's 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' bagged 14 nominations at this prestigious award ceremony.
In the best director category, the director duo were competing against big names like James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans).
Congratulations to #DanielKwan and #DanielSheinert, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Director.#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/tw9ZC5W8Ko— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023
Having accepted the trophy, director Scheinert said, "Thank you to all the storytellers and filmmakers that inspired me to become a filmmaker -- you're in the same category as me. That's disgusting! Hello?! But you inspired me, and that means a lot. And your movies have changed my life, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
Director Kwan thanked his mother, who was the inspiration for the protagonist Evelyn Wang, played by Michelle Yeoh in the film. "She was the first person to plant the seed in my head that I could be a director. She [is] maybe the first Asian-American immigrant mother to ever tell their son to go to film school," said Kwan as per the Hollywood Reporter.
Ke Huy Quan bagged the best supporting actor for his role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', and thanked his "entire EEAAO family".
Congratulations to the disruptors of #GlassOnion: A Knives Out Mystery on winning 2 Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy and Best Acting Ensemble! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xEL8oPoYnR— Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) January 15, 2023
Paul Rogers won the award for the best editing for the film, beating Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron - "Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios), Eddie Hamilton - "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures) and Monika Willi - "Tar" (Focus Features), as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.
Congratulations to Angela Bassett for winning the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/onawy7xw7F— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 16, 2023
As per A24, 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' is a 'hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes." Rotten Tomatoes gives the picture a perfect 97 per cent rating. The New York Times film critic A.O Scott gave the film a particularly positive review, calling it "messy and wonderful", as reported by Variety.
Meanwhile, Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh won the 2023 Golden Globe Award in the Best Actress - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' last week.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment
The ‘search-cum-evaluation committee’ would only shortlist a...
Ganga Vilas Cruise not stuck in Bihar, cruise docked for tourists to explore shoreline: Inland Waterways Authority
The vessel will continue its onwards journey as per schedule...
Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband in a similar plane crash 16 years ago
She got her pilot training with the money she got from the i...
Ensure party does not lose a single election in 2023: Nadda to BJP cadre ahead of 9 state polls
Flags India’s growing global prowess, self-reliance across s...