Home / Entertainment / Everything hurts: Justin Bieber after falling from electric skateboard

Everything hurts: Justin Bieber after falling from electric skateboard

The singer’s latest albums include “Swag” and “Swag II” from 2025

article_Author
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 11:28 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Singer Justin Bieber. Reuters File Photo
Singer Justin Bieber, known for tracks such as “Sorry”, “Baby” and “Peaches”, opened about his injury after his ‘gnarly’ fall from a Onewheel electric skateboard and said every movement including singing hurts.

“My rib hurts so bad,” the singer told fans during a four-hour Twitch livestream.

“That is hurting me bad... I’m trying to play it cool,” the 31-year-old added as quoted by the entertainment news outlet Page Six.

Bieber then explained how exactly he sustained the injury, saying, “I fell on my side on that Onewheel and landed on my (hip) so, even singing, laughing, everything hurts.”

Bieber pushed ahead with a live rehearsal for the 2026 Coachella Music Festival, saying after he hit the couch, “That fall the other day? It hurts to laugh, talk,” while cradling his rib.

The singer’s latest albums include “Swag” and “Swag II” from 2025 and his last tour was the “Justice World Tour” in 2022. Bieber will be a headliner at Coachella 2026 alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.

